Early signs of improvement in COVID-19 situation claims govt, too early to conclude say experts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: COVID-19 data from across states in India suggest that there are early signs of improvement in the number of daily cases.

While experts say that it is too premature to draw conclusions, the government said that a plateauing of cases has been noticed in some states.

Luv Agarwal, joint secretary union health ministry said that there is a relative signal of movement towards positive direction if trajectory of daily cases and deaths is analysed. On May 1 roughly about 400,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the country, on May 2 it came down to 392,000 cases, and in past 24 hours (Sunday), we find 367,000 cases that shows there's reduction in daily new cases to some extent cases.

Karnataka reports 44,438 COVID-19 cases, 22,112 infections from Bengaluru Urban alone

He also said that the government has found early signs of plateauing upon analysing the COVID-19 data. In a state or two we can say we have seen decrease in daily new cases. Among those states you find in Chhattisgarh that used to report 15,500 daily new cases, is now reporting around 14,900. Delhi, which used to get about 25,200 cases, now is getting 24,000 cases, he also added.

He also said that the same trend was observed in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. A Hindustan Times report while citing experts said that one cannot establish a trend by looking at 48-72 hours data. This could be an aberration and needs to sustain for a few weeks before something can be said concretely, the report also said.