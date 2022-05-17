YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Early onset: Southwest Monsoon covers most parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 6 days ahead of normal schedule

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: The Southwest monsoon has covered most parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands, six-day ahead of its schedule.

    Early onset: Southwest Monsoon covers most parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 6 days ahead of normal schedule

    India Meteorological Department said, Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds.

    IMD said, conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days.

    Met office said, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep area over the next two days. Weather office said, heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka tomorrow.

    Comments

    More SOUTH WEST MONSOON News  

    Read more about:

    south west monsoon monsoon monsoon session

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X