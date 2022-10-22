EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with German counterpart

India had 'very difficult' two-and-a-half-years in its ties with China: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 22: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, covering a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict. The call was initiated by the German foreign minister.

"Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations," Jaishankar tweeted.

The talks came more than two weeks after India took strong exception to Baerbock's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at a joint press conference with the Pakistani foreign minister.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the German foreign minister said she believed that every country in the world had a role and responsibility for solving conflicts and for ensuring that "we are living in a peaceful world".