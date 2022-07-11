E Palaniswami appointed AIADMK interim general secretary amid tussle with OPS

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, July 11: Edappadi Palaniswami has been elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary, in the General Council meeting, ANI reported. The General Council passes resolution to squash dual leadership for AIADMK.

This comes after supporters of E Palaniswamy and O Paneerselvam clashed in Chennai ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meet.

Earlier in the day, the Madras high court rejected the plea filed by O Paneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting. The court observed that it cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party. The judgment means that the decks are cleared for former chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy to be elevated as the leader of the party in the assembly.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.