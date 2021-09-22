E-Commerce Guru Sahil Dahiya's Advice To Aspiring Entrepreneurs

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Sahil Dahiya, a digital marketing and e-commerce guru, is one of India's youngest entrepreneurs. Sahil has accomplished a great deal in his early twenties that takes most individuals years to achieve. He was able to attain his aspirations because of his hard work, expertise, and persistence.

Sahil's family isn't involved in business in any way. But Sahil stood out from the rest because he was always trying something new. He vowed that he would not work for anyone else and wouldn't stick to the 9-5 schedule. He believes in the liberty to work according to one's own preferences and views and has chosen a course that will lead him closer to his goals.

After graduating from college, Sahil realised that he needed some work experience before launching his own business. As a result, he began freelancing and worked as an SEO expert and in online reputation management, public relations, and other areas of digital marketing. Sahil gained confidence in his abilities because of these jobs. He also built a solid client base that continues to hire him for digital marketing projects.

Sahil Dahiya decided to establish his own drop shipping business after learning as much as he could. Sahil chose to expand into the e-commerce industry when his firm started doing well in just a few months. Sahil has acquired the trust of major businesses and made some enthusiastic friends about his business ideas and urge him to keep working hard.

When asked if he has any advice for young people who aspire to be entrepreneurs, Sahil said, "Just believe in yourself, your goals and start today. If you are confident, nothing else can stop you. Embrace failure and learn from it to avoid repeating the same mistakes. If you really want to become an entrepreneur, think like one. You have to put in lots of efforts and focus on your well-being."