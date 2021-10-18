YouTube
    Chennai, Oct 18: The the Vigilance anti-corruption department has launched simultaneous raids at 43 locations linked to former Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar on Monday.

    DVAC files corruption case against another AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar, raids 43 locations

    The raids are being carried out by the vigilance officers on properties belonging to AIADMK leader Vijayabhaskar over a disproportionate assets case.

    Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK minister, besides MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani, to come under the DVAC net after MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government came to power in May this year.

    The vigilance department has accused C Vijayabhaskar of illegally acquiring disproportionate assets worth Rs 27 crore during his five-year tenure in the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the AIADMK.

    The FIR states Vijayabhaskar and his wife 'illegally' amassed an amount of of Rs 27.22 crore (Rs 27,22,56,736), disproportionate to their known sources of income.

    He was in possession of "pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs 6,41,91,310 on April 1, 2016, and by the end of March 2021 (after his five-year tenure) the minister had assets to the tune of Rs 57,77,11,404," the FIR states.

