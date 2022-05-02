Dust storm likely in Delhi today, minimum temperature to settle at 27.4° Celsius

Solar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Time in India, Mantras to chant during Surya Grahan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of dust and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 61 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said.

The national capital has experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers.