    Dussehra 2019: Devotees worship Ravana at Dashanan temple in Kanpur

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Oct 08: Dussehra festival or Vijayadashami in 2019 is celebrated on 8 October and it marks the victory of good over evil.

    However, while for people across India, demon king Ravana is a symbol of all that is evil. But in this Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, the main antagonist of Hindu epic Ramayana is a much-celebrated figure.

    On the occasion of Dussehra, devotees are making a beeline for the Dashanan temple in Shivala area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, to worship the demon king of Ravana on Dussehra.

    Dussehra 2019: What did Ravana's 10 heads signify?

    The temple 'Dashanan Mandir' which was reportedly constructed in 1890 by king Guru Prasad Shukl, opens its doors for devotees annually on Dusshera.

    It is learnt that the motive behind the construction of temple was that Ravan was a learned scholar and the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva.

    On the occasion of Dussehra, the idol of 'Dashanan' (Ravan-or the one with ten heads) was decorated following 'aarti' by the devotees. Devotees light earthen lamps and perform religious rituals to celebrate the festival at the temple. After Ravana goes up in flames at Ramlila ground the doors of the temple are closed for a year.

    Dussehra is regarded as the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana and rescued his abducted wife, Sita. As per the tradition, the effigy of the demon king Ravana is burnt in most parts of the country. Apart from Ravana, the gigantic effigies of his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnath are also burnt.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
