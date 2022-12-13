During Tawang clashes, Chinese soldiers were 200 in number, faced more injuries

New Delhi, Dec 13: India and China were locked in a face-off in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Clashes were reported and it has now been confirmed that the Chinese soldiers were around 200 in number.

The Chinese PLA according to reports came armed with spiked clubs with nails, monkey fists, taser guns and sticks.

The PLA soldiers were challenged by the Indian soldiers who were roughly 50 in number who in turn stopped their advance. A back-up Indian squad arrived at the location within half-an-hour following which a clash took place. According to reports the conflict began with stone-pelting before both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

The Indian side was not armed with tasers guns. While 15 Indian soldiers suffered injuries, more Chinese soldiers were injured. BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh (East) Tapir Gao said that he had heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side, but added the Chinese PLA suffered much more injuries. He also said that the Indian soldiers will not budge an inch.

Defence Minister addresses Parliament:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha over the incident. Singh said that the attempt of the PLA was contested by the Indian Army in a firm and resolute manner.

He also added that this had led to the face-off between the two armies resulting in a minor scuffle which prevented the PLA from transgressing into the Indian territory. The Indian side compelled the Chinese PLA to return to their posts.

Singh also clarified that none of the Indian soldiers were seriously injured or killed during the clashes by the Chinese PLA troopers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the statement read.

"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides," the statement added.

Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore and tranquility, the statement also read.

