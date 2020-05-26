During lockdown, 196 migrant workers died in road accidents

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: At least 196 migrants have been killed in road accidents since the lockdown came into force on March 25. This was revealed in a survey that was conducted by the SaveLife Foundation.

The survey also said that during the same period a total of 601 people had lost their lives in 1,346 accidents. Coming to the migrants, the survey added that 866 of them were injured in road accidents. These numbers go on to show how dangerous our roads have remained despite the lockdown. The crash severity ration, which is the number of deaths to crashes has remained at 25 per cent, the same as before the lockdown, Piyush Tewari, the founder of SaveLife Foundation said. We must curb speeding and fatigued driving to curb crashes, he also said.

In addition to the migrant workers, 35 essential workers have also lost their lives in road crashes during the period. 31 essential workers were injured in these accidents.

Two months of free roads should have been used to correct all faults, We have submitted several reports pointing out the faults in our roads. Once that is corrected, driver sense improves, the numbers will dwindle, an official from the Road Safety Network has said.