Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    Durga Puja Carnival, a 'mockery of democracy': Bengal BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 11: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making a "mockery of democracy" by organizing the Durga Puja Carnival in the city when the state was witnessing "complete breakdown" of law and order.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Alleging that the state government is organizing the carnival when several BJP workers were killed across the state, Ghosh said, it was aimed at diverting the attention of people.

    "During the Durga Puja, five BJP workers have been killed, excluding the triple murder in Murshidabad.

    The school teacher who was killed in Murshidabad was our party supporter. This only reflects the law and order situation in the state and how it has completely broken down in Bengal.

    And the state is organizing a carnival which is nothing but a mockery of democracy," Ghosh told reporters. It is an attempt to divert people's attention from the failure of the government and the chief minister to protect the people, he said.

    His statements come in the backdrop of the BJP seeking time from President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of law and order in West Bengal.

    The Trinamool Congress, however, refused to attach much importance to Ghosh's comment and said, the saffron party was trying to deflect the attention of the people from the economic downturn, which the country is facing.

    "The BJP should stop making baseless allegations. The law and order situation in Bengal is completely fine. Only the BJP is trying to disturb it. The BJP too is trying to deflect attention from an economic downturn through its propaganda of muscular nationalism," senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said.

    President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    A total of 75 community pujas from in and around the city, all recipients of 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2019' - instituted by the state government - will be participating in the 'Durga Puja Carnival' on Friday, officials said.

    Banerjee, her cabinet colleagues and many foreigners, including officials of consulates of different countries, will be present on the occasion.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
