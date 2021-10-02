YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Durga Puja 2021: Calcutta HC declares pandals as ‘containment zones’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 02: Amid covid third wave threat, Durga Puja celebration in West Bengal likely to remain a low-key affair this year too.

    The Calcutta High Court will have to be treated as 'containment zones' and visitors will not be allowed to enter inside them, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection due to crowding.

    Durga Puja 2021: Calcutta HC declares pandals as ‘containment zones’

    Durga Puja 2021: What will be the restrictions

    All Durga Puja pandals be made no-entry zones for members of the public for this year's festival.

    For smaller pandals, a five-metre zone beyond the extremities of the pandals on all sides and, for larger pandals, a 10-metre area around them will be part of the no-entry zone.

    There should be no-entry boards at the barricades.

    At smaller pandals, 15 people will be named in the list who may have access to the no-entry zone at all times and the number will be 25 to 30 in respect of the bigger to the biggest pandals.

    The organisers will be asked to distribute masks and sanitisers to the visitors, do awareness campaigns and make continuous announcements so that the people get aware of the impending threat of the disease.

    More NAVRATRI News  

    Read more about:

    navratri durga puja

    Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X