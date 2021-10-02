Navratri 2021: BMC caps height of Durga idols, says no garba events in Mumbai

Durga Puja 2021: Calcutta HC declares pandals as ‘containment zones’

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Oct 02: Amid covid third wave threat, Durga Puja celebration in West Bengal likely to remain a low-key affair this year too.

The Calcutta High Court will have to be treated as 'containment zones' and visitors will not be allowed to enter inside them, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection due to crowding.

Durga Puja 2021: What will be the restrictions

All Durga Puja pandals be made no-entry zones for members of the public for this year's festival.

For smaller pandals, a five-metre zone beyond the extremities of the pandals on all sides and, for larger pandals, a 10-metre area around them will be part of the no-entry zone.

There should be no-entry boards at the barricades.

At smaller pandals, 15 people will be named in the list who may have access to the no-entry zone at all times and the number will be 25 to 30 in respect of the bigger to the biggest pandals.

The organisers will be asked to distribute masks and sanitisers to the visitors, do awareness campaigns and make continuous announcements so that the people get aware of the impending threat of the disease.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10:03 [IST]