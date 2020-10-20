For Quick Alerts
Durga Puja 2020: Kolkata cops to distribute masks
India
Kolkata, Oct 20: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma urged the people to strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season.
Launching the Kolkata Traffic Police's 'Pujo Guide Map', Sharma said the police will distribute masks among the people from puja pandals.
"Always wear masks while going out and maintain physical distancing. Officer-in-charges of all the police stations have been asked to visit marketplaces and start miking, focusing on raising the awareness among the people about the health protocols," he said.