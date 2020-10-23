Durga Ashtami 2020: Date, puja timings of Ashtami and importance

Mysuru Dasara 2020: Dr CN Manjunath to inaugurate ten-day festival; only 300 people to be allowed

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 23: Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami will be held on October 24, 2020, Saturday.

The Maha-ashtami Tithi will begin at 6:57 am on October 23, 2020, and will end at 6:58 am on October 24, 2020.

Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Durga Puja.

This auspiscous day begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, which is similar to Saptami Puja.

All the nine forms of the goddess are worshipped during Mahashtami puja. Nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are then invoked in them.

One of the main events on Durga Ashtami is Sandhi puja, which is held at the juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi begins.

It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared around this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda.

The Sandhi puja usually lasts for about 48 minutes. This time, the muhurat is from 6:34 am to 7:22 am. During this, it is customary to perform animal sacrifice. People who abstain from animal sacrifice can replace it with banana, cucumber or pumpkin for performing symbolic 'bali'.

Lighten 108 earthen lamps during Sandhi puja, is also one of the customaries to be followed.

Young, unmarried girls are worshipped on this day. This is known as Kumari puja.