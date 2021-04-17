YouTube
    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav jharkand

    Dumka Treasury case: Lalu Yadav granted bail, may be out of jail soon

    By
    |

    Patna, Apr 17: The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury.

    The case relates to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s in Bihar. Prasad continues to remain in jail pending bail in the Dumka treasury case.

    He has already acquired bail in three other cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam. Prasad is presently recuperating at AIIMS New Delhi where he was airlifted in January last. Devashri Mandal had filed Prasad's bail application in the High Court saying that the RJD chief has completed half of the sentence in the case so he should be allowed bail.

    The plea also cited poor health condition of septuagenarian Prasad. On February 19 last, the court had rejected bail to Prasad as he had falled short by 17 days to complete half of his sentencing. After completing the said period in jail, Prasad once again sought bail in the court.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
    X