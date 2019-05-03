Dubious transfers of Rs 64.86 crore get mention in ED chargesheet against Zakir Naik

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: The Enforcement Directorate has identified properties belonging to Zakir Nail in Dubai and London. In its chargesheet, the ED has said that it attached properties that included investment in mutual funds, the Islamic International School building in Chennai, three godowns, land in Pune and Mumbai and two buildings.

The ED states that the Islamic Research Foundation received 64.86 crore between 2003 and 2017, most of which were from dubious and unknown sources. The funds were largely used to organise PEACE conferences. Further it was stated that an amount of Rs 49.20 crore was transferred from 2012 to 2016 from Zakir Naik's accounts maintained in Dubai to his personal accounts in India.

Further the probe revealed that the Mumbai based Harmony Media allegedly recorded speeches and forwarded the edited versions to the Global Broadcasting Corporation in Dubai and the UK based Islamic Research Foundation International's for further broadcast on Peace TV. The ED also alleged that DVDs too were circulated.