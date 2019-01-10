Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight suffers technical glitch lands back in Mumbai's airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 10: A SpiceJet flight landed back at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai a few moments after taking off on Thursday. The situation arose due to a technical glitch in the aircraft.

The Dubai-bound flight SG13 was delayed by four hours following the glitch. More details awaited.

Earlier on January 6, a SpiceJet flight, carrying over 140 passengers along with crew members, made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport due to a technical snag on Sunday. All the people on-board were safe.