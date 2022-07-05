Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi due to technical snag

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 05: A SpiceJet flight en route to Dubai from Delhi had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. All passengers were safely disembarked.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft that was heading from Delhi to Dubai started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air. Therefore, the plane was diverted to Karachi.

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," said the SpiceJet Spokesperson.

"There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," the SpiceJet spokesperson added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating all six incidents.

This is the third incident within a month when a Spicejet flight has faced technical issues.

On July 2, a SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft. While a Delhi-bound flight returned to Patna after it caught fire-mid air.