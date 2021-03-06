Dual airbags compulsory for front passenger seat in all new cars from April 1

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 06: The government on Friday said it has made airbag mandatory for passenger in the front seat of a vehicle.

    A gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag was issued, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

    "Ministry has issued Gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on front seat of a vehicle, next to driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature & is also based on suggestions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety," it said.

    The ministry further said that it has been mandated that the vehicles manufactured on and after the first day of April 2021, in the case of new models, and 31st day of August, 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver.

    The step aims at improving passenger safety in case of accident.

