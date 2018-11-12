  • search

'Drunk' Air India operations director suspended for 3 years

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licence of Air India Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia who failed alcohol test Sunday.

    Kathpalia was scheduled to fly flight AI-111 from Delhi to London but he had to be replaced because he tested positive for alcohol in the BA test. It was for the second time within a year that Kathpalia failed the Breath Analyser test.

    Image posted by Capt Kathpalia on Facebook
    Image posted by Capt Kathpalia on Facebook

    He had earlier failed another alcohol test on January 17. Even prior to that, his flying licence was suspended for three months in 2017 as he had reportedly missed a breath analyser test.

    Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

    Also Read Senior Air India pilot fails alcohol test, another skips it; both grounded

    The prescribed punishment for such offences under the DGCA rules is suspension of flying licence for three months in case of first breach.

    For violating the norms for a second time, the licence is suspended for three years and for a third time, the licence is permanently cancelled.

    Read more about:

    air india

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue