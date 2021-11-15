YouTube
    Drugs worth crores seized by Gujarat ATS

    Ahmedabad, Nov 15: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad has seized 120 kilograms of heroin worth crores of rupees from Zinzuda village in Morbi.

    In the operation three people were arrested in the joint operation by the ATS and Gujarat police. "Another achievement of Gujarat Police. Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kg of drugs," Home Minister of the state, Harsh Sanghavi said.

    This development comes months after the DRI seized around 3,000 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from the Mundra Port in Kutch. The supply was from Afghanistan.

    In the case the DRI also arrested a Chennai based couple, Machavaram Sudhakaran and Durga P V. The case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

    gujarat drugs

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:36 [IST]
    X