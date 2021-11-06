Drugs on cruise case: What we know about the NCB’s new probe officer Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Narcotics Control Bureau has formed a Special Investigation Team under deputy general (ops) to probe the six cases being investigated by the agency's Mumbai zonal unit. These also include the drugs on cruise case in which Aryan Khan is an accused.

Singh has plenty of experience and is a 1996 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Odisha cadre. He has served with the Odisha Police and also with the Central Bureau of Investigation.

While with the Odisha Police he headed the drug task force in the capacity of an additional director general. He was also the Commissioner of Bhubaneswar and also additional commissioner.

During his stint with the CBI, he was part of the investigation that looked into the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam. He was sent on deputation to the NCB in January.

The drugs on cruise case was being handled by the NCB's zonal unit in Mumbai under Sameer Wankhede. He however came under immense scrutiny after allegations were levelled against him by Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik. This led to the transfer of six cases from the NCB's Mumbai unit to the SIT led by Singh.

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 9:01 [IST]