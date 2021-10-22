'Friend used as witness': Nawab Malik fires another salvo against NCB

NCB team at Shahrukh Khan’s residence, wants info on other electronic devices owned by Aryan

Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB to continue questioning actor Ananya Panday today

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 22: Actor Ananya Panday has been summoned again for questioning today at 11 am, in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Bolly star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is arrested.

The actor was questioned for two hours on Thursday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which raided her Mumbai home.

Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone. The NCB officials had seized her mobile and laptop.

Drugs on cruise case: Ananya Pandey summoned by NCB

The NCB officials, however, are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case.

Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

An NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra this afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, an official said.

On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:10 [IST]