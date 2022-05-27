No evidence against Aryan Khan in drug case? Here's what NCB says

Drugs-on-cruise case: Centre orders action against Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi, May 27: The central government has reportedly ordered action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged ''shoddy work'' while probing a 'drugs-on-cruise' case in which film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested last year.

"Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, : sources told PTI.

"It's learnt that Govt has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Govt has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case," sources told ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had alleged Wankhede had used fake documents to land a government job.

"Now that Aryan Khan and 5 others get a clean chit. Will NCB take action against Sameer Wankhede his team and the private army? Or will it shield the culprits?" the office of Nawab Malik tweeted.

Actor, Sharukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan and five others have been cleared in connection with the drugs case. The six of them have been excluded from the chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB statement said that a complaint is being filed against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act. Complaint against six persons is not being filed duet to lack of evidence, Sanjay Kumar Singh of the NCB said.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.