    Drugs-on-cruise case: Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, May 27: Aryan Khan's arrest and incarceration for more than three weeks was unjustified as no drugs had ever been seized from him, his lawyer said here on Friday.

    Drugs-on-cruise case: Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit
    Drugs-on-cruise case: Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which filed a charge sheet with regard to the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October, told a court earlier in the day that Aryan Khan and five others were not named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

    "Aryan's arrest and detention was unjustified, more particularly when he was not found in possession of any drugs. There was no evidence of any kind," said his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, reacting to the development. Advocate Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer of co-accused Avin Sahu, said it was a clear case of "false implication."

    Sahu, the first person to get bail in the case, too was not named in the charge sheet. "He became a scapegoat in this case because of the hype created around it...there was no incriminating evidence on record to connect Avin with any nexus or conspiracy," she said. PTI

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 22:11 [IST]
