Drugs from Pakistan: NIA charges one in Khalistan Liberation Force narco-terror case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco terror case.

Under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 charges were filed against narco-terrorist Dharminder Singh.

The accused used to receive Heroin smuggled from Pakistan from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and further sell it to local traffickers. The proceeds so generated used to be deposited with Jajbir Singh for further strengthening the activities of KLF.

In May the NIA had filed a chargesheet in connection with the same case against ten persons.

The case related to the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and drug money to the tune of Rs 1.20 lakh. The seizure was made from Harmeet Singh alias PhD. He is the leader of the Pakistan based Khalistan Liberation Force, which is a banned terror outfit.

The NIA has learnt that Singh was in touch with one Hakimzada, a Dubai based international drug smuggler.

The network included persons involved in smuggling/ selling of Heroin, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai responsible for the entire chain from selling of Heroin to channelizing the proceeds to Dubai/Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada. Both the afore-mentioned prime accused have been charge sheeted as absconders and further proceedings are on against them as per the extant laws.

Role of Harmeet Singh @ Ph.D., Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has emerged in running a Narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of KLF. The investigation has revealed that a network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh alias Ph.D and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada.