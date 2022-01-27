Drugs case: SC asks Punjab govt not to arrest SAD leader Bikram Majithia till Jan 31

Daughters to inherit father's self-acquired property if no will: Supreme Court

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Majithia, that the plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing "political vendetta".

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:21 [IST]