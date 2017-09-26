Drug mafia after me says Honeypreet Insan: HC reserves verdict on anticipatory bail plea

Honeypreet Insan has claimed that the drug mafia is after her. He says that she is under threat from drug syndicates in Haryana and Punjab. The submission was made in her anticipatory bail plea which was reserved for orders by the Delhi High Court.

She further said that she is a single woman and has clean antecedents. I am a law abiding citizen and will join the investigation, she also said. She has been accused of inciting the violence following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail by the special CBI court.

A court in Panchkula had issued arrest warrants against Honeypreet and two other members of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

In another development, Ram Rahim on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the convictions he was awarded after being found guilty on two counts of rape.

OneIndia News