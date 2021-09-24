Drug case: Actor Gaurav Dixit granted bail by Mumbai Court on surety of Rs 50,000

Mumbai, Aug 27: Television actor Gaurav Dixit has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 by Mumbai court in a drugs case, on a surety of Rs 50,000 & the conditions that he can't leave the city without the court's permission. He will also have to report to NCB office on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday till filing of charge-sheet.

He was arrested in connection after the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. According to ANI, the actor was sent to the NCB custody till 30 th August in a drug case.

In April, NCB found large quantities of banned drugs at his house located in Lokhandwala. While returning to his house, as soon as the actor and his friend spotted the police, they fled away. Since then, they were on the lookout for him.

The NCB was on the lookout for Dixit for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year, the official said.

Dixit's home in Lokhandwala in Andheri was searched at the time and drugs were seized, the official added.

