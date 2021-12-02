Drug addict is principal offender in case which killed two Kerala models

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 02: The police have identified drug addict Syju as the principal offender in the case filed over the car crash in Kerala on October 31 that killed two models.

The models, Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala, Anjana Shajan died on the spot while one of their friends sitting in the front died six days later. The driver of the car who is also a friend, who was drunk is the only survivor.

The police said that Syju was present at the same party as the models with two friends. He approached one of them with bad intentions of abusing the models, the police said. He offered that he could make arrangements for the overnight stay of the models at the hotel.

After the models exited the hotel, Syju began following their car. Seeing this the driver of the car in which the models were seated began speeding the vehicle. Syju will be presented before the court today as his three day police custody comes to an end.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 10:05 [IST]