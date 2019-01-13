‘Drishyam’ inspired murder of Congress worker in Indore; 5 including a BJP worker arrested

oi-Vikas SV

Bhopal, Jan 13: Inspired by the 2015 Bollywood film ''Drishyam'', five persons, including a BJP leader and his three sons, allegedly murdered a 22-year-old woman Congress worker who had gone missing for the past two years.

The killers were inspired by the Hindi film Drishyam, in which the police are misled by a killer who plants a dog's body in a place where the police expect to find human remains.

"We used Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test for interrogation. Police had received information that they had buried something near crime spot. This info was leaked on purpose. Police found remains of a dog after digging the spot," said DIG Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra.

"Accused called Municipal Corporation to dig a pit on a plot of land they owned, claiming they need to bury a dog. They burnt victim's body there and threw remains in nearby sewage. 2-3 days after crime, they tried to generate location of victim's phone to create confusion," he added.

Indore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters that BJP leader Jagdish Karotiya alias Kallu Pahlwan (65), his three sons Ajay (36), Vijay (38), Vinay (31) and their associate Neelesh Kashyap (28) were arrested in connection with the murder of Twinkle Dagre (22), a resident of Banganga area.

He said Ms Dagre was allegedly having a relationship with Jagdish Karotiya and this was causing trouble in the latter's family as the woman wanted to stay with him.

"Accused mentioned that they had watched Hindi movie 'Drishyam', and inspired from that,spread rumour about burial of a dog. Jagdeesh Karotia had relations with the victim. His name was tattoed on victim's arm. This led to dispute at accused's home and so he planned her murder," the DIG Indore said.

The DIG said police recovered a bracelet and other ornaments from the place where the woman's body was burnt, following which the five were arrested.

Mishra said a scientific approach was adopted in order to solve the case and Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) test was conducted on Karotiya and his two sons in a Gujarat laboratory.

This was the first time the BEOS test was conducted in a criminal incident in Indore, he claimed.

BEOS profiling is a non-invasive, neuro-psychological technique of interrogation, sometimes referred to as ''brain fingerprinting'', in which a suspect''s participation in a crime is detected by eliciting electrophysiological impulses.