Drinking water, jobs are top priorities for Odisha voters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Odisha voter says that drinking water is the top priority. A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that second on the priority list of the Odisha voter is employment.

Highlights of the report:

The Odisha Survey 2018 shows that Drinking Water (44.05%), Better Employment Opportunities (41.95%) and Better Roads (37.30%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Odisha.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.30 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.30), and Better Roads (2.28) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Odisha, top most voters' priorities were Availability of Water for Agriculture (43%), Drinking Water (43%) and Better Employment Opportunities (41%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.48 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.32) and Better Employment Opportunities (2.27) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.14), Better Roads (2.32) and Electricity for Agriculture (2.45) in Rural Odisha.

For the urban voters in Odisha, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (48%), Better Employment Opportunities (45%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.25 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.39), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.12) was rated as Below Average. In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Roads (2.15) and Water and Air Pollution (2.27) in Urban Odisha.