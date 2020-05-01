'Drinking alcohol kills coronavirus in throat,' says Rajasthan Congress MLA

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kota, May 01: Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot courted controversy demanding for opening wine shops in the state amid lockdown, Congress MLA and former minister Bharat Singh said that when rubbing alcohol can remove coronavirus from the hands then consuming it could also wipe out coronavirus from the throat.

He also asserted that it would be better than consuming illicit liquor in the state.

Demanding to open the wine shops in the state, Bharat Singh has written a letter to the Chief Minister claiming since wine is a defamed product so neither the Union government nor the state government will allow its sale during lockdown. He also said that wine shops closure is breaking the backbone of the State's revenue.

The Congress leader further asserted that closure of liquor shops is leading to increase in manufacturing of illicit liquor which is also leading to huge losses of revenue for the state government.

Singh also said that it would be better if the state government decides to open wine shops so that wine consumers would get wine and state government will also get its revenue.