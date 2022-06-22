Draupadi Murmu arrives in Odisha capital from Mayurbhanj, set to leave for Delhi on Thursday

YouTube
    Bhubaneswar, Jun 22: NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu reached here on Wednesday night, covering a distance of about 280 km on road from her native Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district, amid cheers and greetings by locals along the way.

    Draupadi Murmu

    She is set to leave for Delhi on Thursday morning. Murmu was received by Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at a guest house here, where she will be putting up for the night, an official here said.

    "She is scheduled to leave for the Delhi on Thursday morning around 9 am," the official told reporters here.

    The NDA presidential candidate, who was set to visit her alma mater, Unit-II Girls’ High School, in the state capital had to drop the idea, in view of the crowds she drew everywhere she went.

    She also wanted to pay obeisance at Shree Lingaraj temple here, but the plans had to be shelved owing to delay in her arrival here, the official said.

    Murmu’s school teachers and some of her college lecturers, however, greeted her at the guest house. "We are proud that our alumnus is tipped to become the next President of India," said her school's headmistress, Kalyani Mishra

    . The former Jharkhand governor had graduated from Rama Devi Women’s College, now a university. Murmu had also worked as a Class-III employee in the irrigation department of Odisha after completing her graduation.

    X