    Drama: Anantkumar Hegde's take on why Fadnavis became CM for 80 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 02: BJP leader, Anantkumar Hegde has claimed that the Devendra Fadnavis became the chief minister for 80 hours in order to divert Rs 40,000 crore funds back to the Centre.

    A CM has access to Rs 40,000 crore funds from the Centre. Fadnavis knew if the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena government comes to power, the funds would be misused. Hence it was decided that there must be drama and Fadnavis became the CM. In 15 hours, he moved the funds back t the Centre, Hegde also said according to a report by news agency ANI.

    File photo of Anant Kumar Hegde and Devendra Fadnavis

    Fadnavis while reacting to the remark said that he had not taken any such major policy decision. The allegations are false, he also said.

    Devendra Fadnavis appointed as leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly

    Last week Fadnavis resigned as CM after his government lost majority following Dy CM Ajit Pawar quitting his post.

    Ajit Pawar had supported BJP as leader of the 54- member NCP legislature party and with his resignation earlier in the day, the government has lost majority, he said.

      "We don't have majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation as Dy CM," Fadnavis said. "I will be submitting my resignation to the governor after this media briefing," he said.

      Fadnavis said BJP will become the voice of the people as a responsible opposition. "We won't indulge in horse- trading," he added.

      Fadnavis' 'childish comments', haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut

      Asked if he thought Ajit Pawar extending support to the BJP was a strategy of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, "Sharad Pawar will be able to comment on this issue".

      "Ajit Pawar told me he was quitting due to personal reasons," Fadnavis said.

