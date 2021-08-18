M K Stalin: The new Sunrise of Dravidian Politics, Guide to change

No compromise on Mekedatu project, Tamil Nadu opposing it for politics: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Draft bill to abolish NEET exams in TN on recommendations of Rajan panel to be tabled in assembly: Stalin

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 18: The chief minister of tamil nadu stalin speech in assembly about the Neet.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has assured that the pre-legislative form against NEET will be brought before the current legislature.

Speaking during the 3rd day of public debate on the financial statements in the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the idea was that everyone should unite and give a voice to the NEET issue, in which there was no alternative.

We heeded to people's plights during the pandemic: Stalin on 100 years of governance

He also promised that the NEET examination would be canceled as soon as possible after the rule was established.

A committee headed by retired Judge AK Rajan is on the process and study on Neet.

After the complete report on the NEET examination standards the government will take appropriate actions against Neet.

He said he would consult with legal experts on the basis of the panel's report to ensure that the bill against NEET selection is brought to the legislature during the current session.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12:35 [IST]