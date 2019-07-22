Dr Sivan sat tensed and smiled only after signal from spacecraft confirmed precise placing in orbit

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 22: The mission control at ISRO announced the successful separation of the spacecraft from the launch vehicle GSLV-Mk-3, Dr Sivan stood up and walked towards a terminal, looked at the screen intently. A few seconds, and he smiled, hugged those those around him. His body language spoke a million words, his announcement from the podium showed how proud he was, and the Jai Hind at the end of his brief speech could have brought tears in anyone's eyes.

What stopped him from getting exicted immediately after the announcement? Mission control had confirmed sucessful separation, but Dr Sivan wanted to sure that the spacecraft which had the orbitor lander and rover were placed in the designated manner. He waited for signal from the payload which GSLV-Mk-3 injected into the orbit. It was only when the signal confirmed it, that Dr Sivan walked up to the podium proudly and made the announcement.

Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of India's moon mission from 2003 to 2019

Scientists led by ISRO chief K Sivan watched the launch sequence in rapt attention and broke into applause after every key stage of the rocket's flight which progressed precisely as programmed. A visibly relieved Sivan, who announced the success of the mission, said "it is the beginning of a historical journey of India towards the moon."

"We bounced back in flying colours after the earlier technical snag," he said about the glitch that made the space agency reschedule the Chandrayaan-2 launch from July 15 to Monday. There will be 15 "very crucial manouvres" in the next one and half months before the satellite is brought around the moon, he said in his post-launch address from mission control centre. "After that the D-Day will come and on that day we are going to experience 15 minutes of terror, to ensure the landing is safely near the South Pole," he added.

ISRO had last week called off the launch with just 56 minutes of the countdown left, a decision that was later hailed by space experts as a prudent measure not to risk the mission.

About 16.20 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV rocket placed Chandrayaan-2 into 170 km x 39059 kms Earth orbit. From here onwards, the mission will undergo a series of manoeuvres by scientists to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days. Subsequent to the rescheduling of the launch, the space agency has tweaked the orbital phases, increasing Earth-bound phase to 23 days as against 17 days planned originally.

Here's the video of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft separating from launch Vehicle:

At the end of the Earth-bound phase, the orbit of the spacecraft will be finally raised to over 1.05 lakh km before nudging it into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory taking it to the proximity of Moon in the next two days. Then gradually over the next few days it will be brought to 100 X 100 km circular orbit when the lander will separate and after another few days of orbiting it will make a soft landing at a chosen place on the Lunar surface.

About 16.20 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV rocket placed Chandrayaan-2 into 170 km x 39059 kms Earth orbit. From here onwards, the mission will undergo a series of manoeuvres by scientists to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days. Subsequent to the rescheduling of the launch, the space agency has tweaked the orbital phases, increasing Earth-bound phase to 23 days as against 17 days planned originally.

Chandrayaan-2 launch successful, 'Bahubali' GSLVMk-3 places payload in GTO precisely

At the end of the Earth-bound phase, the orbit of the spacecraft will be finally raised to over 1.05 lakh km before nudging it into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory taking it to the proximity of Moon in the next two days. Then gradually over the next few days it will be brought to 100 X 100 km circular orbit when the lander will separate and after another few days of orbiting it will make a soft landing at a chosen place on the Lunar surface. The soft landing of the lander - Vikram carrying rover 'Pragyan', one of the toughest phases of the mission and described by the ISRO chief as "15 minutes of terror (filled moments), would be attempted between September 6-8.