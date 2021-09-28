Dr. Reddy's sets Guinness World Records with largest toothbrush sculpture in Navi Mumbai

Hyderabad, Sep 28: Dr Reddy''s Laboratories Ltd. on Tuesday announced the creation of ''Fastminar'', a 40-feet structure made with approximately 80,000 toothbrushes, the world's largest toothbrush sculpture dedicated to raising awareness of dentine hypersensitivity at Terna Dental College in Navi Mumbai.

A press release issued by the city-based drug-maker said the monument has been certified by Guinness World Records as the largest toothbrush sculpture of a body part in the world (supported structure).

The world record feat saw nationwide engagement and participation from 8,890 dentists who contributed toothbrushes to the construction of Fastminar. It is part of an ongoing attempt to draw attention to the topic of dentine and tooth sensitivity, treatment options, maximise outreach and to encourage timely action to bring India relief from sensitivity.

Fastminar will remain on display at Terna Dental College for 365 days. In keeping with Dr Reddy''s commitment to greener and more sustainable ways of living, the toothbrushes and material used in the monument will then be dismantled, pulverised and re-used in building and construction activity.

Dr Ashok Dhoble, Secretary, IDA (Indian Dental Association), said "One out of every five individuals suffers from tooth sensitivity in India, and in spite of this prevalence, there is often little timely corrective action against it. The biggest reason for this is low understanding and awareness of dentine hypersensitivity. With this activity, Dr Reddy''s has undertaken the responsibility of educating about tooth sensitivity or dentine hypersensitivity. This is a commendable exercise by Dr Reddy's and we completely support this initiative."

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer - Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said "Minars are the pride of a city, and take years to be built. But our minar, which is a symbol of our promise to provide fast relief from dentine sensitivity, was built in just over a month in keeping with our credo of ''Good Health Can''t Wait'', hence the name ''Fastminar''.

