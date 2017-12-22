Doval, Jiechi emphasize on mutually acceptable solution to Indo-China boundary issue

Asserting that it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, India and China on Friday agreed that the focus should be on finding a mutually acceptable solution to Indo-China boundary issues.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi met during 20th Special Representative-level meeting on Friday. After the meeting, Jiechi also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Such a high-level meeting was first after a 73-day-long military standoff between the two countries in Doklam earlier this year.

Ahead of the talks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had told at a media briefing that this SR meeting is not only a high-level channel for the border issue discussion but also the platform for strategic communication.

Chinese and Indian troops were locked in the border standoff from June 16 when Indian soldiers stopped Chinese personnel from building a key road close to India's 'chicken's neck' corridor. On August 28, India announced the "disengagement" between the soldiers of the two countries. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.

