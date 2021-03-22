Double-engine governments in Assam, Centre useless, corrupt: Tejashwi Yadav

Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: Nadda

Tinsukia, Mar 22: Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday alleged that the "double- engine" governments run by the BJP at the Centre and in Assam are "useless" as they indulged in corruption spread hatred among people.

Addressing his first election rally in Assam at Tinsukia, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar claimed that the saffron party practises the politics of hate. "Inflation is at its peak. BJP governments are there in Assam and at the Centre. That means it is a double-engine government. But it is useless. Everywhere corruption is taking place and they are creating enmity between brothers. Politics of hate is happening," he said.

The BJP has been saying that double-engine government (same party rule in Centre as well as state) ensures speedy development. Urging people to support the Congress-led Grand Alliance in Assam of which the RJD is a part, Yadav described the BJP as the "Badka Jhoota Party" (Biggest Lying Party).

"I had said (during campaigning for Bihar assembly polls) that 10 lakh government jobs would be given on the first cabinet meeting. The BJP copied that and claimed they would provide 20 lakh jobs. "They formed the government by the back door. Now ask them where are the jobs? They cheated everyone," he said.

Yadav was here to campaign for RJD candidate Hira Devi Choudhury, who is contesting from Tinsukia, a constituency having a sizeable number of Hindi speaking people. He alleged that the mandate in the Bihar elections held in 2020 was changed and "the lantern (the RJDs symbol) should light in Assam".

In the election results for 243 assembly seats announced on November 10, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan lost to the NDA. The RJD had emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. He asked the people of Assam to remain alert during the election process alleging that "the BJP wants to win by hook or by crook".

Paying respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi who died in November last year, the RJD leader said the Congress had a long stint in Assam and it did a lot of work for the development of the state.

"When the Congress government was here, there was peace everywhere and only development issues were discussed. Nowadays, only hatred is discussed. That is why please make a Congress-RJD government in Assam. Our alliance has promised five guarantees which will be implemented without fail," he said.

He said that if the Grand Alliance is voted to power, a law will be introduced to nullify the CAA, five lakh government jobs will be given, 200 units of electricity will be free for all, housewives will get Rs 2,000 per month and the minimum wage of tea garden workers will be raised to Rs 365. "The BJP had promised to increase the daily wage of tea workers, but they cheated them, Yadav said.