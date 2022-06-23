YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doors open now, stopped from visiting Ayodhya: Rebel MLA stings Uddhav hard in strong letter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 23: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat who is with Eknath Shinde
    has taunted Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray for leaving the official residence Varsha.

    Yesterday the doors of Varsha Bungalow was opened to the public. Glad to see the crowd at the bungalow. These doors were closed for us as Shiv Sena MLAs for the last two and a half years, the letter written in Marathi and tweeted by Shinde said.

    Doors open now, stopped from visiting Ayodhya: Rebel MLA stings Uddhav hard in strong letter

    He also wrote that MLAs never never got direct access to Varsha Bungalow. The Chief Minister meets everyone on the sixth floor of the ministry, but for us there is no question of the sixth floor because you have never been to the ministry, the letter also says.

    Shinde who is leading the rebels also asked why he and others were stopped from visiting Ayodhya. We had checked in and were ready to go but got a call not to go, they further said.

    Comments

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray maharashtra political crisis

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X