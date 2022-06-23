Doors open now, stopped from visiting Ayodhya: Rebel MLA stings Uddhav hard in strong letter

New Delhi, Jun 23: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat who is with Eknath Shinde

has taunted Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray for leaving the official residence Varsha.

Yesterday the doors of Varsha Bungalow was opened to the public. Glad to see the crowd at the bungalow. These doors were closed for us as Shiv Sena MLAs for the last two and a half years, the letter written in Marathi and tweeted by Shinde said.

He also wrote that MLAs never never got direct access to Varsha Bungalow. The Chief Minister meets everyone on the sixth floor of the ministry, but for us there is no question of the sixth floor because you have never been to the ministry, the letter also says.

Shinde who is leading the rebels also asked why he and others were stopped from visiting Ayodhya. We had checked in and were ready to go but got a call not to go, they further said.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 13:07 [IST]