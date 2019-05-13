  • search
    Doordarshan souvenir store launched, merchandise based on old serials available online

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 13: Those who have grown up with Doordarshan can now savour the nostalgia as the national broadcaster on Monday launched thematic merchandise based on its classics such as Malgudi Days, Hum Log and Chitrahaar on an e-commerce portal.

    The Doordarshan souvenir store was launched on Amazon India and its current line of merchandise, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and sippers, is based on its iconic programmes, and will have the tagline: "I am in your DNA, I am your Doordarshan".

    "Doordarshan has always been the home for Indian television viewers. With modest beginnings in Delhi on September 15, 1959, Doordarshan continues to be the channel for and of the citizens of India," an official statement said.

    Shows such as Hum Log, Buniyaad, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Malgudi Days, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chitrahaar and Rangoli, were not only impressive, but also served as inspiration to the young and old generation in the 80s and early 90s, it said.

    In order to provide viewers an experience of brand Doordarshan, it was felt that an outlet should be provided which will make the broadcaster's relationship stronger with its viewers and citizens, the statement said.

    "This is one of the brilliant initiatives that Doordarshan has undertaken to connect with not only its loyal audience who have stood by DD over the years but also the youth of India to continue being part of the public broadcaster's family," Chairman Prasar Bharati A Surya Prakash said at the launch of the souvenir store.

    CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said connecting with the youth is Doordarshan's vision as they are the torchbearers of India's growth . DD's souvenir store has been launched on Amazon India for today's online generation who can now own a piece of nostalgia which they have loved and embraced over the years, Supriya Sahu, Director General, Doordarshan said.

    The DD Souvenir Gallery was launched on June 21, 2018, at the Doordarshan Bhawan here.

