YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi withdraws new excise policy, only govt-run liquor shops from Monday: Sisodia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party's old liquor policy will be back in force from August 1.

    "We don't want hooch tragedy in Delhi. That is why instead of new liquor policy, the liquor will be sold through old liquor policy," Sisodia said.

    Manish Sisodia
    Manish Sisodia

    Targeting the BJP, he alleged they were "running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat" and they wanted to do it now in Delhi also.

    The deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, said in a press briefing that the Delhi chief secretary has been directed to ensure that liquor is now sold through government shops only and there is no chaos.

    Delhi govt to go back to old policy of retail liquor saleDelhi govt to go back to old policy of retail liquor sale

    He also alleged the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to threaten liquor licensees, many of whom have now shut shops, and the excise officials who were scared to start open auctions of retail licences.

    "They want to create a shortage of liquor so that they can run an illegal liquor trade in Delhi like they are doing in Gujarat. But we will not let this happen," Sisodia said.

    Under the new excise policy, nearly 468 liquor stores are running in Delhi at present. The policy, that extended twice after April 30 for a two-month period each, will end on July 31.

    Comments

    More MANISH SISODIA News  

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia aap liquor delhi politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X