    'Don't see chance for third front': Stalin snubs KCR

    By
    |

    Chennai, May 14: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday said there was no chance of a "non-BJP, non-Congress" front post Lok Sabha polls but a decision could be taken only after counting day on May 23.

    DMK Leader MK Stalin with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, at his residence, in Chennai.PTI photo

    "It doesn't seem to me that there is a chance for that (Third Front)... However, that will be decided only after counting on May 23," the DMK chief told reporters.

    Federal front gathers steam as KCR meets Stalin at his residence

    "He (KCR) did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all," he said.

    KCR wants to push a non-BJP and non-Congress third front called the federal front and is looking for regional parties to unite for the same. Last week, KCR met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well who maintained that the meeting was highly significant.

    Rao had earlier visited the Sri Ranganatha Temple at Srirangam before meeting Stalin.

    Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
