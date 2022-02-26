Indian embassy in Ukraine: Don’t move to border posts without coordination with us

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 26: India on Saturday advised its nationals stranded in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv. The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said. It said the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of the citizens.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation," it said in the advisory. Notwithstanding the difficult ground situation, India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes.

The 15-nation Security Council voted on the draft resolution Friday afternoon by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by a "cross-regional" group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

India, China and the UAE abstained on the resolution, which received 11 votes in favour by Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:38 [IST]