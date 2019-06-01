  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t destabilise Cong-JDS govt, BJP tells Yeddyurappa

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 01: In a big blow to the ambitions of BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa's ambitions of becoming the chief minister yet again, the party's central leadership has instructed the State leaders against making efforts to bring down the Congress-Janata Dal (S) government.

    "The BJP is not eager to come to power and there is no need for that," Yeddyurappa said on returning from New Delhi.

    BS Yeddyurappa
    File photo of BS Yeddyurappa

    "The BJP is not eager to come to power and there is no need for that," he said, adding that the party would function efficiently by sitting in the Opposition.

    "On the outset, it looks like Siddaramaiah is sending four legislators and playing a game to prove his importance in the party. Understanding this, the party high command has directed us not to destabilise the government," he said.

    Congress wins big in Karnataka civic polls

    With the Congress-JD(S) alliance suffering a rout in the Lok Sabha polls, managing to win one seat each, and growing disgruntlement within the parties blaming the partnership for their "worst-ever" performance, coalition leaders fear that BJP may poach its MLAs.

    The BJP had won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and an independent candidate supported by it in Mandya.

    The saffron party had predicted the collapse of the coalition and increase in its tally in the assembly after the Lok Sabha poll results, claiming that 20 Congress MLAs were unhappy and may take "a decision" anytime.

    More BS YEDDYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa congress jds government karnataka

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue