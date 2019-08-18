‘Don’t abuse our PM’: Shazia Ilmi confronts ‘Azadi’ protesters with Pak flags in Seoul

New Delhi, Aug 18: While many have shared and liked the video of India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin's smart retort to Pakistani journalists, another video has now appeared where BJP leader Shazia Ilmi confronted Pakistani supporters in South Korea who were raising anti-Modi and anti-slogans and said that it is imperative to peacefully register protest if insulted as an Indian.

The video was shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI. The 3-minute video showed some people holding Pakistani flags and raising 'Azadi' slogans like - 'Haq hai hamara Azadi' and 'Hum le ke rahenge Azadi'.

Ilmi and several other people were seen stepping out of a taxi and heading towards the group who were raising slogans.

Ilmi was seen requesting them not to abuse Prime Minister Modi. The protestors then begin to call India a "terrorist" to which Ilmi and others began raising slogans like "India Zindabad".

The local police then intervened and escorted Ilmi from the location.

"I and two others were in Seoul for United Peace Federation conference as a delegation of Global Citizen Forum. After the conference, we went to the Indian Embassy to meet our envoy," she told news agency ANI.

"On our way back to the hotel, we saw an aggressive protest by an unruly crowd carrying Pakistani flags and calling all kind of names to India and our Prime Minister. They kept saying Modi terrorist, India terrorist. A lot of people were watching them. We just felt it's our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and has nothing to do with you all," she added.

She further said that the South Korean authorities came and took them away after the protest became aggressive,

"It's important for all of us to register our protests wherever we are. I know (in) some countries it is not easy to speak out. It's important to peacefully register your anger at being insulted as a countryman, as an Indian. Any time somebody says anything about your country, your Prime Minister, you should raise your voice and not necessarily fear the consequences of you are doing it peacefully," Ilmi said.

According to ANI, she was accompanied by other members of the BJP as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Pakistan has been quite critical of India's move to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attacked the Indian government and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buried Nehru's India.

"Narendra Modi has buried Nehru's India," Qureshi said at a press conference chairing a high-level committee meeting over Kashmir.

His remarks came a day after the closed-door consultations on Kashmir by the UNSC ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.