  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation at Rajghat.

    The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat. The Trumps reached Rajghat after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Donald Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    Trump also signed the visitor's book at Rajghat, and the couple also planted a sapling at the memorial. Union minister Hardeep Puri accompanied the Trumps to Rajghat.

    Watch: Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    Earlier, the entry of local and foreign visitors to Rajghat was prohibited on Monday ahead of the scheduled visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said.

    Those turned away from the memorial included visitors from Canada, the U.S., France, El Salvador, the UK and a group of 18 tourists from Ireland, who arrived on a bus as part of a guided tour.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump rajghat melania trump

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X