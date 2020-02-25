Donald Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation at Rajghat.

The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat. The Trumps reached Rajghat after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Trump also signed the visitor's book at Rajghat, and the couple also planted a sapling at the memorial. Union minister Hardeep Puri accompanied the Trumps to Rajghat.

Earlier, the entry of local and foreign visitors to Rajghat was prohibited on Monday ahead of the scheduled visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said.

Those turned away from the memorial included visitors from Canada, the U.S., France, El Salvador, the UK and a group of 18 tourists from Ireland, who arrived on a bus as part of a guided tour.