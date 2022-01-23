Uttar Pradesh polls: Owaisi now promises two CMs for UP, if his new front gets power

'Don't waste vote on Congress': Mayawati's cheeky retort to Priyanka Gandhi's 'CM face' U-turn

Lucknow, Jan 23: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making a U-turn on her being the chief ministerial face. Accusing the Congress leader of flipflop, she said the Congress will only split the non-BJP votes and urged the people to vote for BSP.

"The condition of the Congress party in the general elections of the UP assembly has remained so bad that their CM candidate has changed stand within a few hours. In such a situation, it would be better that people do not spoil their vote by voting for Congress, but vote for BSP unilaterally," Mayawati said in a Hindi tweet.

Mayawati's jibe at Priyanka as seen as a major comeback by the BSP chief after the Congress leaser raised doubts on Mayawati keeping a low profile vis-a-vis the election affairs in Uttar Pradesh for the past few months.

She termed the Congress a party which divides the opposition votes against the BJP, and urged voters to ignore it.

"People of UP see the Congress as a vote cutting party. If the BJP needs to be kept out of power in favour of a government which works for all the sections of the society, then the BSP holds the number one place in this context," she wrote.

Two days ago during the launch of election manifesto for the youth at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked about who will be the Chief Minister face of the Congress in UP, she had said that "are you seeing any face from UP in the Congress?".

Later in an interview on Saturday, Mrs Vadra had said that she is not the only face of the party. In the interview, she had also expressed surprise over the low profile campaign of the BSP.

