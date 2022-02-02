YouTube
    Don’t want to be Hema Malini: RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary kicks up row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 02: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary kicked up a controversy after he dragged actress-turned-politician Hema Malini during a public rally in Mathura and made sexist remarks.

    Addressing a rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chaudhary said, "I don't know what all they keep saying about me...Not that they have any love or feeling for me. I tell them -- 'What will you get by appeasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini? What will you do for the people? What have you done for the families of the seven farmers? Why is Ajay Mishra Teni still a minister?".

    Shah's remark was an apparent reference to the RLD chief forming a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party which has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the upcoming UP elections 2022.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 12:56 [IST]
