Don’t want to be Hema Malini: RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary kicks up row
Lucknow, Feb 02: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary kicked up a controversy after he dragged actress-turned-politician Hema Malini during a public rally in Mathura and made sexist remarks.
Addressing a rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chaudhary said, "I don't know what all they keep saying about me...Not that they have any love or feeling for me. I tell them -- 'What will you get by appeasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini? What will you do for the people? What have you done for the families of the seven farmers? Why is Ajay Mishra Teni still a minister?".
Shah's remark was an apparent reference to the RLD chief forming a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party which has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the upcoming UP elections 2022.
